‘The Dude’ helps John Goodman celebrate star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jeff Bridges revived “The Dude” as John Goodman got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

Bridges donned his character’s sweater from The Big Lebowski for the first time in nearly 20 years as he praised one-time co-star Goodman — and his character from Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 cult hit, Walter Sobchak.

“He’s a man of our times and he has become a legend. In your wisdom, Lord, you have lived through John,” Bridges said. “You have lived for acting that you have loved so well. And so Walter Sobchak – John Goodman – in accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood – in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well – a star.”

Goodman thanked Bridges for traveling down from his Santa Barbara home for the ceremony outside the Hollywood Wax Museum. It was just across the street from the Dolby Theatre, where Goodman’s latest movie, Kong: Skull Island, premiered earlier in the week.

“It was so wonderful to honor him today getting the star and breaking out The Dude’s colours. I think it’s the first time I put the sweater on in 20 years or whatever – however long it’s been since we’ve done it. That was fun,” Bridges said, adding that the sweater typically hangs on a Ho Tai statue in his office.

Bridges called Goodman “a perfectionist” and said he was jealous that Goodman “got to work with the Coens a lot more than I have.”

Goodman praised his mother and Roseanne Barr, who played his wife in the hit sitcom Roseanne. He said he used to walk along Hollywood Boulevard regularly and see the Walk of Fame stars.

“Oh yeah – all the time. I used to live up the street. It’s amazing I am still alive to see it. I’m right down from Roseanne, look. And yeah, it doesn’t have any gum on it yet. It’s brand new. So it’s exciting,” Goodman said.

Others attending the ceremony included Goodman’s Speed Racer co-star Emile Hirsch and his Skull Island co-stars Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston. It’s the 2,604th star on the Walk of Fame.