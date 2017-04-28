Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo kicks off with parade on Stephen Avenue

It’s the official kick off to the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.

The POW! Parade of Wonders got underway at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning on Stephen Avenue with participants decked out in costumes celebrating pop culture and creativity.

Anyone in a costume is allowed to walk the parade route.

The parade wraps up at Olympic Plaza.

Last year over 2,200 cosplayers paraded through the streets of Downtown Calgary for over 10,000 spectators.

The expo runs until Sunday at Stampede Park.