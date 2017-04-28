Cyclist struck by vehicle in north Edmonton
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near Commonwealth Stadium.
At around 7:40 a.m., police were called to the area of Stadium Road and 112 Street where they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple injuries.
Police said the cyclist was heading west through a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading south.
The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.
Charges are not pending against the driver of the vehicle, police said in a media release Friday morning.
