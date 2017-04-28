Edmonton Traffic

More
Traffic
April 28, 2017 12:45 pm
Updated: April 28, 2017 12:48 pm

Cyclist struck by vehicle in north Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A cyclist was sent to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Stadium Road and 112 Street Friday, April 28, 2017.

Global News
A A

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near Commonwealth Stadium.

At around 7:40 a.m., police were called to the area of Stadium Road and 112 Street where they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple injuries.

Police said the cyclist was heading west through a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle heading south.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Charges are not pending against the driver of the vehicle, police said in a media release Friday morning.

cyclist-crash2

A cyclist was sent to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Stadium Road and 112 Street Friday, April 28, 2017.

Global News
cyclist-crash

A cyclist was sent to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Stadium Road and 112 Street Friday, April 28, 2017.

Global News

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commonwealth Stadium
Cyclist collision
cyclist struck
Cyclist struck by vehicle
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
North Edmonton collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News