BREAKING: Liberal campaign video says Nova Scotia election is May 30

A campaign video on the Nova Scotia Liberal party’s website says the next election will be on May 30.

The video is voiced by a narrator and says “on May 30 vote Liberal.”

The video also features Premier Stephen McNeil saying “I know it hasn’t always been easy, but we’re stronger now than we were four years ago, so let’s keep building on a province with opportunity for everyone.”

For the last several weeks McNeil has refused to say when he will call an election, but has done nothing to stamp out the rampant election speculation.

