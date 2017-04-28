Politics
April 28, 2017 12:20 pm

BREAKING: Liberal campaign video says Nova Scotia election is May 30

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

Premier Stephen McNeil is pictured in a campaign video on his party's website. The video says "on May 30, vote Liberal." A formal election call has not been made by McNeil.

Youtube
A A

A campaign video on the Nova Scotia Liberal party’s website says the next election will be on May 30.

The video is voiced by a narrator and says “on May 30 vote Liberal.”

The video also features Premier Stephen McNeil saying “I know it hasn’t always been easy, but we’re stronger now than we were four years ago, so let’s keep building on a province with opportunity for everyone.”

For the last several weeks McNeil has refused to say when he will call an election, but has done nothing to stamp out the rampant election speculation.

-More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberal Party
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News