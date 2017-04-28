Crime
Calgary police investigate Memorial Drive shooting

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive E. on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the city’s southeast on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Memorial Drive E. at around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators found shell casings on the ground and a vehicle with damage to its side.

The area was cordoned off while police investigated.

Police said witnesses reported hearing the sound of a vehicle leaving the scene after shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

