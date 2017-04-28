Calgary police investigate Memorial Drive shooting
A A
Calgary police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the city’s southeast on Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Memorial Drive E. at around 2:30 a.m.
When they arrived, investigators found shell casings on the ground and a vehicle with damage to its side.
The area was cordoned off while police investigated.
Police said witnesses reported hearing the sound of a vehicle leaving the scene after shots were fired.
No injuries were reported.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.