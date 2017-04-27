Shannon Park trail, Halifax Harbour lookout planned to open this fall

A looped trail about a kilometre long that leads to a lookout on the shore of Dartmouth’s Shannon Park is planned to be constructed and opened this year.

Canada Lands Company showed its concept plan during a public presentation at Shannon Park Elementary School on Thursday.

“I think it’s an excellent approach to developing land,” said Doug Rigby, one of about 40 attendees.

Much of Shannon Park was demolished in 2016 as part of a redevelopment plan.

The plan may take “10, 15 years depending on the market” to come to fruition, according to the Crown corporation‘s director of real estate Chris Millier.

He said the community has expressed a desire to access the harbour, so the trail and lookout became a priority.

READ MORE: Millbrook First Nation eyes Turtle Grove in Shannon Park for redevelopment

The trail is called the Canada 150 Trail as a way of commemorating the eponymous country and its anniversary.

The lookout at Norris Point will provide visitors with “really incredible vistas up and down the harbour,” Millier added.

The 7 p.m. meeting was also meant to gather feedback on the plan.

Rigby said he hopes the trail and neighbourhood has decent public transit access.

READ MORE: Halifax council says ‘No’ to building large stadium at Shannon Park site

Others at the meeting said they don’t want any future buildings to impede access to any part of the shoreline.

Millier said finalizing the plan, the tendering process, and construction should be completed this summer with the trail and lookout subsequently opening by early fall.