Trudeau retraces his father’s footsteps in visit to Miller High School in Regina

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no stranger to the classroom, and before entering politics, he was a teacher.

On Thursday, Trudeau stopped at Miller Comprehensive High School, and walked the same halls as his father, Pierre Trudeau, did 45 years earlier.

This parallel wasn’t lost on one of Dave Hambleton’s social studies students. That grade 12 student had asked Trudeau about stepping out of his father’s shadow.

“I had to learn who I was and how I was, and figure out my own identity and more difficultly convince people to see me for my identity,” Trudeau said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister took time to pose for a photo similar to one his father did when he visited the Miller High School.

The visit wasn’t focused solely on the past. Students took the opportunity to ask Trudeau a wide variety of questions on current issues, like immigration, renegotiating NAFTA, and his budget.

On the topic of the budget, the Prime Minister compared his current spending plan to a business loan.

“Choosing to spend more right now, as long as its spent on the right things, is going to lead us well better off in the future,” Trudeau explained.

“The magic and the challenge of course is what are you spending it on? Well we’re focused on things like infrastructure.”

Earlier in the day, Trudeau visited a farm near Gray, Sask. where he was asked about the carbon tax.