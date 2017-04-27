Health Canada seizes ‘Morning Wood’ and ‘Magic Mike’ sexual enhancement products

Health Canada has added two new items to a recall of sexual enhancement products because they contain an ingredient that “may pose serious risks to the health of Canadians.”

The “Magic Mike Enhancement Tablet” and “Morning Wood Liquid Gels” have been added to a recall that was issued in January because they contain undeclared “tadalafil,” a chemical that can “cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.”

The products were being sold at 24 Hour Adult Mart, a store on Toronto’s Yonge Street, said an advisory issued on Thursday.

People with a history of high blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal heartbeat or stroke are “at higher risk of cardiovascular side-effects” if they take tadalafil and then partake in sexual activity.

Other potential side effects include indigestion, dizziness and facial flushing.

Health Canada is warning people to “stop using these products,” as well as a host of others that were named on a list released in January.

Other products on the list include “Extenze Male Supplement,” which contains chemicals that can cause higher than normal levels of female and male hormones and put users at risk of breast, ovarian, prostate or other “hormone-sensitive cancers.”

They also include “Rush” and “Ram,” which are known as “poppers,” or products that contain “alkyl nitrites.”

“Despite being labelled for use as leather cleaners, room odourizers or liquid incense, these products are inhaled or ingested by consumers for recreational purposes,” Health Canada said.

“Products containing alkyl nitrites may pose serious risks, including death, depending on the amount used, how frequently they are used and how long they are used for, as well as the person’s health and the other medications they may be taking.”

But the advisory regarding “Magic Mike” and “Morning Wood” isn’t the only one to come out of Health Canada regarding sexual enhancement products recently.

Also of concern to Health Canada is “Rhino Blitz Gold,” an enhancement product that has been seized from Stag Shop in Hamilton, Ont.

The product contains an undeclared prescription drug known as “sildenafil,” that can cause “potentially life-threatening low blood pressure” in people using any kinds of nitrate drugs.