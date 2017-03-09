Health Canada recalls Buckley’s syrup due to potential choking hazard
Health Canada says the makers of Buckley’s cough syrup products have issued a voluntary recall from stores across Canada.
The government agency says certain products have a defective circular plastic seal that is clear or semi-transparent, which could fall into the bottle and present a choking hazard.
The affected products include:
- Buckley’s Complete, DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL
- Buckley’s Complete Mucus Relief, DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL
- Buckley’s Cough & Chest Congestion, DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL
- Buckley’s Cough Mucus & Phlegm, DIN02346451,150 & 250mL
- Buckley’s Original Mixture, NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL
- Buckley’s Original Mixture Night Time, DIN 02230939, 100mL
Buckley’s Jack and Jill children’s syrup is not part of the recall as it uses a different seal.
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Inc., the makers of Buckley’s, is advising those with a recalled product in their possession not to drink directly from the bottle and use a spoon to dispense instead.
