Health Canada recalls Buckley’s syrup due to potential choking hazard

Health Canada says the makers of Buckley’s cough syrup products have issued a voluntary recall from stores across Canada.

The government agency says certain products have a defective circular plastic seal that is clear or semi-transparent, which could fall into the bottle and present a choking hazard.

The affected products include:

Buckley’s Complete, DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Complete Mucus Relief, DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Cough & Chest Congestion, DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Cough Mucus & Phlegm, DIN02346451,150 & 250mL

DIN02346451,150 & 250mL Buckley’s Original Mixture, NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL

NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL Buckley’s Original Mixture Night Time, DIN 02230939, 100mL

Buckley’s Jack and Jill children’s syrup is not part of the recall as it uses a different seal.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Inc., the makers of Buckley’s, is advising those with a recalled product in their possession not to drink directly from the bottle and use a spoon to dispense instead.