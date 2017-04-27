Dog food recall in U.S. after euthanasia drug detected for 2nd time this year

Texas-based pet food company Party Animal has issued a voluntary recall after traces of the barbiturate pentobarbital were found in samples of the company’s Cocolicious line of dog food products.

Pentobarbital is used to euthanize animals, and as an anesthetic during lethal injections.

Party Animal said it learned of the contamination after a pet owner whose dog took ill after consuming a Cocolicious product presented samples to a testing lab at Texas A&M University, which found that the samples tested positive for pentobarbital.

“We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously,” the company said in a statement on the FDA’s website. It added that the lot numbers of the tainted samples showed that they had been manufactured and distributed in 2015.

This isn’t the first time pentobarbital has found its way into dog food products and prompted a recall. In February, Illinois-based Evanger Pet Food issued a voluntary recall after one dog died and four others took ill after they ate its Hunk of Beef product.