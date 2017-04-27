‘Shakespeare in the Park’ is back for summer 2017

You may remember the language debacle last year between Repercussion Theatre and the City of Brossard, but for the summer of 2017, the curtains will draw without a hitch.

The kerfuffle was prompted when the city said it would only allow outdoor performances in French, but citizens rallied behind the group and Brossard later retracted its decision.

For its 29th annual performance, Repercussion Theatre will be presenting Shakespeare’s tragic romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing.

“[I’m excited] to explore Shakespeare’s very human characters, and to approach his world and his work with a balance of deference and defiance,” said artistic director Amanda Kellock.

The free outdoor shows typically reach more than 10,000 people, with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The group’s goal is to give every neighbourhood the chance to explore the Shakespearean world.

This year’s show will tour parks in and around Montreal, stretching from Cornwall, Ont., all the way to Knowlton, Que.

The performances through July and August also feature two stops on the south shore, including Brossard.

Select dates will also have pre-show activities open to the public, including workshops for kids and teens, and a panel discussion. A free app is available for francophone audiences who would like to follow along with a french script during the show.

Show Schedule

July

13: Baie d’Urfé

14: Cornwall

15: Knowlton

16: Park Extension

18: Pierrefonds

19: Kirkland

20: Dorval

21: Canadian Centre for Architecture

22: Westmount

23: Westmount

25: Verdun

26: Côte-Saint-Luc

27: Town of Mount Royal

28: Beaconsfield

29: Huntingdon

30: N.D.G

August

1: McGill University

2: Brossard

3: Mount Royal Cemetery

4: Ville Saint-Laurent

5: Rivière-des-Prairies

6: Plateau-Mont-Royal

7: Westmount

9: Westmount

10: LaSalle

11: Morin Heights

12: Ville-Marie

13: Hemmingford

15: Greenfield Park