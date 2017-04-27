Special weather statement for more snow west of Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement west of Saskatoon for the Battlefords, Kindersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Maidstone, Unity and St. Walburg areas.

A slow moving upper level disturbance has given precipitation for the last couple of days to western Saskatchewan.

Wednesday night, a narrow band of heavier snow set up on a line from Elrose to Rosetown and Biggar, then arcing northwest through the Battlefords.

Snowfall estimates from social media accounts indicate roughly 5 to 10 cm have fallen in parts of this band Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Throughout Thursday afternoon as temperatures creep upward, the snow is expected to weaken and gradually change to rain. However once temperatures drop again tonight, there is a possibility of some more localized snowfalls of 2 to 5 cm.

The system is forecast to begin weakening on Friday and Saturday and start moving slowly off to the east.

Motorists planning to head out on roads are advised to use caution and check in with Saskatchewan Highway Hotline before heading out.