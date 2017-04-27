North Korea’s latest propaganda video shows White House in crosshairs, simulated missile attack

The latest propaganda video out of North Korea shows simulated missile attacks on the White House in Washington and a U.S. aircraft carrier. It comes amid rising tensions over Pyongyang’s weapons program.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the video was posted on North Korea’s propaganda outlet Meari (Echo) website Thursday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration hosted an all-Senators White House classified briefing over the North’s escalating nuclear capabilities.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute video features footage from North Korea’s military parade held earlier this month to mark the 105th anniversary of the country’s founder Kim Il Sung. Trucks with ballistic missiles are shown readying the projectiles before cutting to clips of the U.S. military forces in crosshairs.

The video ends with a simulated missile attack on Washington with a caption that reads “the moment when (the enemy) kicks off aggression and provocations,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

Tensions surrounding North Korea’s weapons program have mounted as the country warned the U.S. it was ready to sink a U.S. aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

The United States ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to mounting concerns over the reclusive state’s nuclear and missile programs.

On Wednesday, South Korea started installing key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defence system against North Korean missiles that also has sparked Chinese and Russian concerns. Japan is also worried over the North’s actions.

Government officials in Tokyo admitted this week that if a missile launch is detected from North Korea, citizens in the targeted area would only get about a 10-minute warning to flee the impact zone, according to English language newspaper The Japan Times.

Officials are urging local communities to hold evacuation drills.

The disclosure comes as the country’s Cabinet Secretariat Civil Protection Portal Site, an emergency preparedness website, has seen a spike in web traffic for the month of April.

According to the Times, the website has seen a surge to about 2.6 million views this month compared to roughly 450,000 in March.

According to a Reuters report, sales of nuclear shelters and radiation-blocking air purifiers have also spike in Japan over the recent weeks.

–with a file from the Associated Press.