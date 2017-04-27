Battleford North Stars confident heading to Western Canada Cup

It’s been a week since the Battleford North Stars won their first Canalta Cup in 17 years.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champs are now set for the Western Canada Cup in Penticton, B.C.

The North Stars swept their way through the league playoffs and haven’t tasted defeat since the regular season in February.

If they want to qualify for the RBC Cup in mid-May, the North Stars will need to beat out three of the other five teams from the west’s junior hockey leagues.

After a slow start to the season, the SJHL champs feel they’re battle-tested and ready to go.

“I think the nerves all went away in our playoff run, so I think now, just everyone is just really excited and really sparked to get out there and play against different leagues,” North Stars captain Kendall Fransoo said.

North Stars goalie Joel Grzybowski believes they have a good chance to advance.

“I honestly think we’re pretty confident coming in,” Grzybowski said.

“We know, when we play to our potential we can beat anybody. As long as we play good defence I’m sure we can get the job done.”

“We’re not just another team going there to participate, we’re big time contenders.”

The North Stars take on the host Penticton Vees on Saturday in their opening game.