The Morning Show – Thursday, April 27th, 2017

Kevin O’Leary quits Conservative party leadership race.

Maxime Bernier, PC MP for BEauce and Candidate for Leadership of the Conservative Party, joined The Morning Show to discuss O’Leary’s support for his campaign.

Donald Trump considering executive order to remove US from NAFTA agreement.

Ian Lee, Associate Professor at the Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch would pull gas tax cash if Toronto remains Sanctuary City.

Adrienne Batra, Editor-in-Chief of The Toronto Sun, comments on The Sun’s editorial board with Kellie Leitch.

