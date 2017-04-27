Red River College
April 27, 2017 7:34 am

Red River College Exchange District Campus expanding in Winnipeg

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Red River College will be expanding its Exchange District Campus.

WINNIPEG – Red River College’s Exchange District Campus will be expanding once again.

Global News has learned the plans include expanding into neighbouring buildings.

The federal government is contributing $40.6 million of the overall $95.4 million plan.

This will be the largest expansion for the Exchange District Campus since opening The Roblin Centre.

A media event is scheduled for later Thursday morning where the project plans will be revealed.

Global News