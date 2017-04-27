Entertainment
April 27, 2017 9:37 am

The Temptations bass player Kerry Turman dies after show

By Staff The Associated Press

Bassist Kerry "KT" Turman performs during The Temptations appearance at The Canyon Club on March 20, 2015 in Agoura Hills, California.

Kerry Turman, a longtime bassist for The Temptations, has died after a performance in Missouri. He was 59.

The coroner in Cape Girardeau County says Turman was found dead at a local hotel early Sunday, shortly after performing Saturday night in Cape Girardeau. The vocal group is currently touring with the Beach Boys.

Turman had performed with The Temptations since the 1980s. The group had several hits in the 1960s and ’70s, including No. 1 song My Girl.

Coroner John Clifton says an initial autopsy indicates Turman died of natural causes. The full autopsy report won’t be available for several weeks.

The group announced Turman’s death on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying: “The Temptations lost a dear member of our family. … Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”

Many people expressed their condolences for Turman after the news spread.

 
