Cape Breton police searching wooded area in connection with missing woman

Members of the Cape Breton Regional Police Service along with search and rescue volunteers are actively searching a wooded area off Cossitt Heights Drive in Sydney, N.S., as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson, 59, was last seen on April 14. Police say she was reported missing by family ten days later, on April 24, after they were unable to make contact with her.

Hutchinson is described as 5’ tall and approximately 95 pounds with brown eyes and graying hair.

Investigators say they found a burnt vehicle in Cossitt Heights on Monday. Police have confirmed it belongs to Hutchinson.

At this point, police say there is nothing to indicate foul play but are working to determine the events leading up to the vehicle fire.

Anyone with information on the burnt vehicle, or Hutchinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (902) 563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.