April 26, 2017 10:40 am

Travis Green expected to be named new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks

By Online News Producer  Global News

Portland Winterhawks coach Travis Green gestures during play against the Halifax Mooseheads during the third period of Memorial Cup action in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, May 26, 2013. The Vancouver Canucks are expected to name Green their new head coach Wednesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to name Travis Green as their new head coach today.

The team is holding a press conference at 11 a.m.

Green has spent the past four seasons coaching the Utica Comets, the Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y.

Green would be replacing Willie Desjardins, who was fired after three seasons with the Canucks. The last season, the team lost its final eight games in regulation to finish 29th in the NHL’s overall standings with a 30-43-9 record.

We will be updating this story following the press conference this morning.

-With files from The Canadian Press

 

 

