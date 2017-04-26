Shania Twain shares details on first album in 15 years

Not only did Shania Twain serve as key advisor to the final 12 contestants when she made her debut on Monday’s edition of The Voice, she also became the first-ever fifth judge on the hit singing competition.

For fans of the Canadian country icon, however, the big news came when she revealed we’ll soon be hearing a new single titled Life’s About to Get Good, scheduled to drop in June.

In addition, Twain also announced that her first album in 15 years will be released in September, her long-awaited (and still untitled) followup to 2002’s Up!.

Meanwhile, Twain also announced she’ll be debuting Life’s About to Get Good during her headlining performance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, this weekend.

Twain describes the process that led her to write Life’s About to Get Good: “I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, ‘Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it’s so beautiful out. I’m not in the mood to write a ‘feeling-sorry-for-myself’ song.”

This led her to the epiphany that negativity in life is usually accompanied by positivity. “You can’t have the good without the bad,” she explains. “And that’s what the song ended up being about.”