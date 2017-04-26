The Morning Show – Wednesday, April 26th, 2017

Hey! Didn’t catch the show today? Here are your highlights from The Morning Show on AM640.

Transit workers demand meeting with TTC over subway pollution.

Kevin Morton, Secretary-Treasurer of ATU Local 113, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Study: TTC subway system 10 times more polluted than outside.

John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, responds to the study.

Court date for a man accused of yelling sexist slur at journalist in Newfoundland.

Heather Gillis, Municipal Affairs Reporter for NTV in Newfoundland, joins The Morning Show to share her story.

Schools warned about Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’.

Dr. Oren Amitay, a Toronto-based registered Psychologist, speaks to the concerns raised by parents.

