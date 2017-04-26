Lethbridge Hurricanes look impressive in game three win over Pats, lead East Final 2-1

Tuesday night the Lethbridge Hurricanes proved they can beat the Regina Pats without goaltender Stuart Skinner standing on his head (though he was very good). The ‘Canes scored once in each period, and had the edge in play throughout the night as they won game three of the Eastern Conference Final 3-1. The ‘Canes were really solid, and it seemed like every player was finding ways to contribute.

“I like that we stuck with our plan tonight,” Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio said. “We were getting pucks deep, managing a lot better. I thought we played hard. It was a really good 60 minute effort and it was probably one of our better ones of the post season.”

It didn’t take long for the ‘Canes to send the over 5, 100 in attendance to their feet. On the very first shift of the game, Giorgio Estephan found a driving Brennan Menell who beat Tyler Brown to give the ‘Canes a 1-0 lead just 16 seconds into the contest. The Pats would tie the game in the second period when Dawson Leedahl deflected a Josh Mahura point shot past Skinner.

A few minutes after that, the Pats went to a power play, and looked poised to take the lead. Regina fired several shots at Skinner, but the ‘Canes Goalie was on the money. He shut the Pats down, including a big stop on a cross ice feed to Sam Steel. That was critical, because seconds later Jadon Joseph emerged from the penalty box and beat Brown on a breakaway to make it 2-1 ‘Canes.

“It was a real key time,” Kisio said. “They had some real good looks on that power play. For us to transition that into a goal was a momentum shift for sure in the game.”

In the third period Egor Babenko continued his impressive post season, snapping a loose puck past Brown with his patented quick release. It was Babenko’s 8th goal of the playoffs, and gave the Hurricanes a two goal lead at 3-1. The ‘Canes never looked back, as they took a 2-1 series lead with one their best performances of the playoffs.

“It was great. This was our first sixty minute game that we played in a while I believe,” Stuart Skinner said. “I’m really proud of the guys in there. We worked hard right from the start. It was a great effort, and we definitely deserved the win.”

It was a true team win, and that mean Skinner didn’t have to be spectacular in the Hurricanes net. He was rock solid though, stopping 28 of 29 shots. He’s now turned away 112 of the 117 shots he’s faced in the series.

“He’s a good goalie. Probably one of the best for his age in Canada,” Regina Pats Captain Adam Brooks said. “I’ve said it before, you’ve got to do a little bit extra to beat him. You’re not going to beat him on straight shots, you’ve got to get rebounds.”

Game four of the best of seven Eastern Conference Final series is on Wednesday at 7: 00 p.m. in Lethbridge.