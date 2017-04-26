Rookie Saskatchewan Rush defender turning heads with pinpoint shooting prowess

The Saskatchewan Rush are National Lacrosse League (NLL) West champs once again and it’s thanks in part to an offence that is blessed with an army of sharpshooters. Mark Matthews, a potential MVP candidate, is second in league scoring with 107 points, Robert Church leads the NLL in power play goals, and seven other Rush players have double-digit goal totals.

But the most impressive offensive statistic on the team belongs to a defender. Rookie Matt Hossack has suited up for four games this season, scoring five goals on five shots to register a perfect 1.000 shooting percentage. By comparison, the league’s top five goal scorers have shooting percentages ranging from .170 to .196.

“I can’t really explain it, I’m not really thinking about it too much, I’m just kinda going on the floor and trying to do what job coach asks me to do, and if I get an opportunity to shoot I take it,” Hossack said.

After a two-goal effort in Saskatchewan’s division clinching win over the Toronto Rock on April 22, Hossack’s offensive exploits were the talk of the Rush locker room.

“Two games ago…he scored and I was like, ‘do we get the ball?’ but he already had two,” Matthews said. “Then he gets another two and it’s like, ‘Jeez, every time he shoots.’ We tried to get him to take (Robert Church’s) penalty shot but they wouldn’t let him to get a hat trick.”

Hossack’s perfect shooting streak is bound to break at some point, but don’t expect his confidence to follow suit.

“It feels good. I know I’ve got the trust of my teammates and stuff too, and they always got my back, and always giving me a pat on the back or a piece of advice here and there and I’m just trying to soak it all in.”