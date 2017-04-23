Saskatchewan Rush clinch first in West after 15-10 win over Toronto

Head Coach Derek Keenan became the all-time leader in National Lacrosse League coaching victories (122 wins) as the Saskatchewan Rush beat the Toronto Rock 15-10, and clinched first place in the NLL’s West Division.

Rush goalie Tyler Carlson got his first start of the season, and made 40 saves in the 60 minute effort. Mark Matthews (4G, 3A) and Robert Church (2G, 5A) led all players with seven points on the night, four of which came in the final eight minutes of play. Rock rookie Tom Schreiber led Toronto with six points (2G, 4A).

With the win, the Rush are now two full games ahead of the Colorado Mammoth, in sole possession of first place.

Saskatchewan finishes the regular season on the road in Colorado next weekend.