Man ‘down on his luck’ given makeover by New York police

Heartwarming images from Rome, N.Y., show police officers helping a man who was “down on his luck,” and helped him get back on his feet.

In a April 25 Facebook post, officers in New York said they had talked to a man named Bobby who had expressed his desire for a haircut and a warm shower.

“Through the efforts of Officer Page, we were able to make that happen,” read the post.

According to the New York State Department, Bobby received the shower he had requested.

As well, over a dozen photos accompanied the message that showed Bobby getting a haircut, and being offered a new wardrobe.

“Bobby left looking like a whole new person and couldn’t thank us enough,” the post continued to read.

According to CBS, the police department commented on one of the messages left by someone on the posting, which read:

“We try to do little things here and there to give back to the community, and this was as much a gift to us as it was him!”

The Facebook post had been shared over 2,000 times and received nearly 900 comments.