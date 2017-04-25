Beaconsfield mayor calls for investigation claiming city councillor breached code of ethics

A new chapter is unfolding in the Angell Woods saga in Beaconsfield. The mayor is now accusing one of his city councillors of breach of ethics. It all stems from a court case pitting a land developer against the city. But the councillor in question is on the defensive, and confident his name will be cleared.

Angell Woods is a green space at the heart of a battle between Beaconsfield and land developers. The city is currently facing two lawsuits including one that went to court last month.

And that’s when the mayor claims one of his city councillors crossed the line by offering to testify for the other side.

“I don’t think this has ever happened before in Beaconsfield,” Mayor Georges Bourelle said. “What we did is pass a resolution last night which is a censure against our councillor, Pierre Demers, for the actions he took in court a few weeks ago.”

Pierre Demers doesn’t deny that he was willing to testify against the city, but he claims the long list of allegations against him are false.

“That’s one thing in the resolution that’s not true. I never offered to testify,” city Coun. Pierre Demers said. “I was asked to testify much to the same way that the mayor and Coun. Staddon had been asked to testify.”

The city is currently awaiting a verdict in the Angell Woods case, after land owners sued the city for abuse of power.

Some suspect the mayor is attempting to change the focus with his latest resolution before the court judgment is made public.

“It was a bit of a politically bold move on the part of the council,” former city councillor Rhonda Massad said. “In an election year, it’s not surprising but disappointing.”

Massad was also asked to testify for the land developers, and is convinced Demers did nothing wrong.

“My experience with Mr. Demers is that he’s always been honest and forthcoming, and he works hard for his residents, and I think they’ll see through this,” Massad said.

But the mayor won’t back down. He’s now calling on the Commission municipale du Quebec to investigate and sanction Demers for breach of ethics.

“Testifying for the other party is certainly not testifying in the interest of the city,” Bourelle said. “It’s disrespect to the other members of his council and disrespect to the residents of Beaconsfield.”

Demers insists he did the right thing by agreeing to speak out and is convinced the commission will clear his name.

“It’s a mountain in a molehill,” Demers said. “I had to believe that it’s a politically motivated move. We’re six months away from an election, and our current mayor is convinced that I will be running against him.”

Demers insists he has no plans to run as mayor in the upcoming election.