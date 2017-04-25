Surveillance photos released in Hamilton pharmacy robbery
Police have released surveillance images of two suspects in a daylight robbery at a pharmacy on the mountain.
It happened April 12 at Guardian Pharmacy on Redmond Drive, between Upper Wentworth and Upper Sherman.
Police say two men wearing black clothing and carrying a gun and a knife demanded drugs from the pharmacy staff.
The men stole a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl patches, and ran away from the store.
No one was hurt.
