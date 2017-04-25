Crime
April 25, 2017

Surveillance photos released in Hamilton pharmacy robbery

Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Hamilton pharmacy.

Police have released surveillance images of two suspects in a daylight robbery at a pharmacy on the mountain.

It happened April 12 at Guardian Pharmacy on Redmond Drive, between Upper Wentworth and Upper Sherman.

Police say two men wearing black clothing and carrying a gun and a knife demanded drugs from the pharmacy staff.

The men stole a large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl patches, and ran away from the store.

No one was hurt.

Surveillance image shows two suspects fleeing from a robbery at Guardian Pharmacy.

