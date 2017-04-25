Homicide investigation launched following attack at Dundas nursing home

The recent death of an 86-year-old resident of a Dundas nursing home has been classified as a homicide by the coroner.

As a result, the Hamilton Police homicide unit is now investigating, although it is not saying if it will pursue charges.

James Acker was assaulted in the middle of the night while sleeping in his room at St. Joseph’s Villa on Jan. 28.

Acker and the 83-year-old apprehended following the attack both suffered from dementia. They were living in a secure area for those suffering from advanced mental illness.

The 83-year-old has since been placed in a secure psychiatric facility.

The victim, who worked for the City of Hamilton as a bailiff and tax collector, never fully recovered from his extensive injuries and died in hospital on April 16. His funeral service was held last weekend.

The villa, which has been the subject of a Ministry of Health and Long Term care investigation, says it has initiated a number of measures to ensure greater safety for its residents.