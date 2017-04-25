SAIT to open second culinary campus in downtown Calgary

Construction has begun on a second SAIT culinary campus in downtown Calgary.

The space, which will be located at the Barclay Centre, is expected to be ready for the fall semester.

Along with the centre, the school will launch a new culinary arts certificate that educates graduates on the fundamentals of running their own restaurant.

“We talk a lot about entrepreneurship, but the whole goal was not just to talk about it but to actually have our students live it,” explained Tom Bornhorst, the dean of the SAIT School of Hospitality and Tourism.

The space will be a fully-functioning food market and street-level storefront on 7 avenue and 4 Street S.W.

“The Tastemarket” will act not only as a showcase for the culinary program, but will also provide students with a space to test out their business ideas.

“A lot of what they will be learning is not just principles but decision-making skills, because they will basically be owning this space. You can’t replicate that in a theoretical classroom,” Bornhorst said Tuesday.

The addition of the new downtown location will increase the number of people served by SAIT’s hospitality programs to half a million people per year.