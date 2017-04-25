Saskatoon weather outlook: more snow on the way

Story highlights Cool start Tuesday morning Snow expected to return Wednesday Cloudy skies continue Weekend warm up

Snow is expected to make its return to Saskatoon tomorrow!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-9 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning in Saskatoon as temperatures fell back to -4.

Mostly cloudy skies started off the day with some late morning sunny breaks that helped warm us up above freezing.

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day as we warm up to an afternoon high a few degrees above freezing.

Tonight

Cloud cover will stick around tonight with a slight chance of some light snow overnight as we cool down a few degrees below freezing.

Wednesday

The upper low that brought the snow to parts of central Alberta will swing east on Wednesday and keep us under overcast skies and bring in a chance of some light snow during the day, particularly earlier in the morning, mid-to-late afternoon and evening with minimal accumulation expected.

It’ll also suppress temperatures, with wind chills around -8 in the morning and a daytime high around 4 degrees with a southeasterly wind around 25 km/h with gusts of 35 km/h in the afternoon.

Thursday-Friday

We should warm back up later this week with daytime highs into mid-to-high single digits on Thursday, possibly even pushing into double digits by Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to dominate both days with a chance of a few sunny breaks at times, especially on Thursday.

Weekend Outlook

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected for the most part this weekend with a chance of showers at times as afternoon highs push back up into double digits Saturday and likely into the mid-teens Sunday.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Gloria Katsiris at Jackfish Lake:

