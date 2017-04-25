No criminality in fatal B.C. derailment: RCMP

WOSS, B.C. – An RCMP investigation into a train derailment that killed three people on northern Vancouver Island has concluded.

Cpl. Janelle Shoihet confirms no criminal activity caused the derailment on April 19 in the small community of Woss.

WorkSafeBC will take over the investigation into the crash on the Englewood Railway, a 90-kilometre long spur line operated by Western Forest Products.

The Transportation Safety Board said on Saturday that provincial officials has also asked it to provide investigators to gather information and assess the incident.

Two people were also hurt when the train derailed, spilling logs onto a five-person crew who had been on the tracks.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 spokesman Jack Miller says one of the two survivors has had multiple surgeries to repair crushed legs, while the other man has been released from hospital and both men are expected to recover.