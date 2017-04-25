Crime
April 25, 2017 12:43 pm

Drunk driving charges laid after car strikes home on Culver Drive

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Neighbours assess the damage done to a home on Culver Drive after a vehicle struck the front portion on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

AM980
London police have laid impaired driving charges after a man drove into a home on Culver Drive and fled the scene.

Officers were first called out to the townhouse around 4 a.m. last Wednesday, and found a car on the front lawn of the property, wedged between the townhouse and a large tree.

No one inside the home was hurt, but damage was estimated at $40,000.

At the time, officers were told a man went to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have determined he was the driver.

On Tuesday, police announced an unidentified 37-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, having over 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, and failing to remain at the scene.

