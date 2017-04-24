Kenny G’s seatmate on a flight lost a daughter to cancer. So he did this

Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelt and enjoy a special performance.

Passengers on board a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to an impromptu concert by Grammy winner Kenny G on Saturday morning, and it was all for a good cause.

Thanks @kennyg for the impromptu concert to help us raise funds for @RelayForLife! https://t.co/CaUISsjcBZ — Delta (@Delta) April 23, 2017

The saxophonist performed in Clearwater, Fla. on Friday night, but he decided to give another performance the next morning to raise money for charity when he learned he was seated next to an off-duty flight attendant who had lost a daughter to brain cancer, NBC News affiliate WTVJ reported.

READ MORE: 9-year-old Calgary girl shaves her head to raise $20K for cancer charity

The only stipulation the musician had was for passengers to help raise at least $1,000 for the Relay for Life cancer charity.

Passengers and crew members enjoyed the intimate smooth jazz performance as Kenny G walked up and down the aisle.

They ended up raising $2,000.