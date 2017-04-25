Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Typical spring unsettled weather is ahead over the next few days.

Today will be drier to start with sunny breaks, however when the next system advances into BC this evening, we will see an increasing risk of showers.

Showers will linger tomorrow and Thursday, but signs point to the return of sun on Friday.

Today’s daytime high range: 11 to 17C

~ Duane/Wesla