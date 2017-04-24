Sask. government restores library funding

The Saskatchewan government is providing $4.8 million to libraries across the province that was previously cut in the provincial budget earlier this year.

On Monday, Education Minister Don Morgan announced in a statement that it would restore funding back to 2016-17 levels to ensure regional and municipal libraries, as well as interlibrary loans, could remain in operation.

“Premier Wall has always said that we would be the kind of government that would admit mistakes and then fix those mistakes,” Morgan said in the statement.

“There were many necessary, difficult decisions taken in this budget, however the reductions in library funding without giving the libraries the tools to meet the new challenge was a mistake.”

Morgan said in addition to the funding, the government will consult with libraries and municipalities to discuss future operations and find efficiencies.

Funding for the Pahkisimon Nuyeáh library system in Northern Saskatchewan remains at last year’s funding level at $974,000.

The provincial budget eliminated provincial funding for libraries in Regina and Saskatoon, saving the province $1.2 million. Regional libraries across the province are taking a $3.5 million hit.

Library transfers between Saskatchewan’s ten different library systems were stopped due to the cuts. Eight workers at the Parkland Regional Library were also laid off, as were six people in Moose Jaw.