Distracted driving ticket record set in Saskatchewan

More people were ticketed for distracted driving than for impaired driving in Saskatchewan during March 2017, according to figures from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

SGI said 523 tickets were issued for distracted driving – 441 for using, holding, viewing or manipulating a hand-held cellphone and 82 for driving without due care and attention.

Police issued 318 impaired driving infractions during the month.

SGI said the number of distracted driving tickets issued is the highest for a one-month period since they started their traffic safety spotlights in 2014.

In 2015, distracted driving was the leading cause of crashes in the province and the second-leading cause of fatal collisions next to impaired driving.

One reason for the increase in distracted driving tickets may be the new laws that came into effect in January.

Drivers are now prohibited from using, holding, viewing or otherwise manipulating cellphones. The law also prohibits novice and learner drivers from using cellphones hands-free.

The penalty for breaking the cellphone law is $280 and four demerit points. A second offence within a one-year period will result in the vehicle being impounded for seven days.

Police also handed out 4,532 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving and 453 seatbelt and child safety seat violation tickets.