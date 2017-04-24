Canada
Longo’s ground meat products recalled due to E. coli risk

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc. is recalling some Ontario Lean Ground meat products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli contamination.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Potentially tainted ground meat products at a Longo Brothers Fruit Market in Mississauga has prompted one of Canada’s watchdog agencies to issue a recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has posted a long list of meat products from the retailer that may pose a risk for E. coli contamination.

Over 20 different varieties of ground meats with best before dates of April 17, sold at the Longo Brothers Fruit Market at 5636 Glen Erin Drive in Mississauga are the focus of the recall.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E. Coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make an individual sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. Severe cases of illness could see seizures or strokes, and potential kidney damage which could result in death.

The full recall list can be seen on the CFIA’s website, here.

The agency says so far there have been no illnesses related to any of the recalled products, which should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

