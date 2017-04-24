Politics
April 24, 2017 11:36 am
Updated: April 24, 2017 11:41 am

Hamilton developer warns of dire future if LRT is not approved

By

A high-profile developer is warning of 'dire consequences' if the LRT does not go ahead.

City of Hamilton
A high-profile developer is weighing in as Hamilton city council prepares for a key vote on the environmental assessment for light rail transit on Wednesday.

Harry Stinson has sent a letter to councillors saying a lot has been happening in the city in anticipation of the $1-billion  project.

He foresees bad things for Hamilton if LRT doesn’t go ahead.

Stinson says “the city is going to flounder” unless the transit plan goes ahead adding “the core has to have life and density to it.”

He says “new people to the city and the younger demographic feel LRT is important to them and not having it will make them stop and think. It’s causing me to stop and think.”

Stinson says he’s heard a few councillors saying that the province will come through with some money even if LRT is shelved.

He describes that as a “scary game of chicken” because no one at Queen’s Park is saying that.  In fact, Stinson says the consistent message has been the opposite.

