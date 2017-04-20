Lobbyists gear up ahead of deferred vote on LRT

Both sides of Hamilton’s LRT debate are gearing up for a week of lobbying ahead of next week’s deferred vote on the project’s environmental assessment.

Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Keanin Loomis, an organization that is for the transit system, admits a lot can happen between now and then.

Loomis says when he came here seven years ago, Hamilton was a city of hope and ambition.

He says the naysayers on this debate and the debate over the stadium have been working to change that.

Loomis says he’s “really concerned about the devastating consequences” of a no vote beyond not getting a billion dollars in provincial funding for the project.

The chamber president says “the worst thing is what will happen to the energy and psyche of this community” if LRT is derailed, adding there is no alternative vision.

City staff have warned council if there isn’t a decision soon the project’s timelines will be at risk.