April 19, 2017 9:54 am
Updated: April 19, 2017 10:05 am

Key vote ahead for Hamilton LRT

Hamilton city councillors are expected to vote on the project’s updated environmental assessment.

This is a big day for the future of LRT in Hamilton.

A critical meeting is underway at Hamilton City Hall in which councillors are expected to vote on the project’s updated environmental assessment.

What we know is that six of 16 council members, including the mayor are in favour of the project while the rest are opposed or undecided.

If the updated environmental assessment is approved, city staff will submit it to the province and the $1-billion project will move ahead.

If it’s rejected, Metrolinx will work with the city to improve it to meet councillors’ concerns.

However, further delays could put the 2019 construction start date at risk.

The meeting has started with city councillors hearing from the first of 54 delegations, both for and against the project.

Three weeks ago council heard from 40 citizens, and the meeting dragged on for almost 14 hours.

