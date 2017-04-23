William Sandeson murder trial resumes Monday in Halifax 

The first-degree murder trial for the killing of a Dalhousie University student resumes Monday morning at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. William Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was studying physics at Dalhousie University and was about to begin his first year of medical school when he went missing in August 2015.

Jury selection for the trial took place over two days last week. Thursday, the Crown presented their opening arguments in the case.

Susan MacKay, one of the Crown attorneys, told the seven-men, seven-woman jury that Samson was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson’s apartment.

MacKay said the Crown would present evidence to show that Samson went to the apartment as part of a pre-arranged drug deal to sell 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000.

She also said that one piece of evidence the jury will see during the eight-week trial is that a bullet with Samson’s DNA on it was located by police, lodged in the window frame at Sandeson’s apartment.



The first five witnesses to testify in the case were called by the Crown Thursday afternoon.

The first person to take the stand was Samson’s mother, Linda Boutillier. She told the court that she knew her son was selling marijuana but had no idea of the quantity.

Four members of the Halifax Regional Police who worked on Samson’s missing-persons file also testified.

Despite laying charges four days after Samson disappeared, police have never been able to locate his remains.

Testimony in the case continues Monday. The Crown says they plan to call 30 witnesses in total.

Global News's Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw are covering the trial and will be live-tweeting from Nova Scotia Supreme Court.