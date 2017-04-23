Traffic gridlock jams highway into and out of North Vancouver after multiple accidents

Multiple traffic accidents have virtually shut down Highway 1 leaving and entering North Vancouver via the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

The traffic gridlock began shortly before 2 p.m. with a collision heading northbound on the Ironworkers Bridge. While that accident was cleared by 2:15 p.m., another accident roughly halfway down the cut heading eastbound occurred just 45 minutes later, backing up traffic leaving the North Shore.

Then, just after 3 p.m., a vehicle stalled going southbound at the north end of the Ironworkers Bridge, further compounding traffic woes.

The stall was cleared around 3:30, but minutes after, an accident involving a motorcycle occurred going westbound on Highway 1 just past the Fern Steet. overpass. That accident closed the Ironworkers Bridge in both directions for a short time.

Northbound drivers are now being detoured onto Mt. Seymour Parkway after exiting the bridge while southbound traffic is being detoured off the highway just before Fern Street. Drivers can access the bridge going south through the Main Street and Fern Street on-ramps.

Traffic heading into North Vancouver is now backed up on Highway 1 to Grandview Highway in Burnaby, while highway traffic heading off the North Shore is backed up past Westview Dr.

The only alternate route into and out of the North Shore is via the Lions Gate Bridge, where heavier traffic is currently building.