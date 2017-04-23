Bill O’Reilly to return with new podcast episode Monday

LOS ANGELES — Bill O’Reilly is back and ready to talk.

His personal website says the former Fox News host will air a new episode of his No Spin News podcast Monday evening.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert tries to predict what Bill O’Reilly will do next

Fox News Channel’s parent company fired O’Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O’Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.

For two decades, O’Reilly and his show The O’Reilly Factor had been the linchpin of Fox News’ success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.

READ MORE: Bill O’Reilly ‘not returning’ to Fox News

O’Reilly’s podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.