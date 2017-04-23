East Vancouver crash claims life of young man

A young man in his 20s is dead after his car crashed into a power pole in East Vancouver on Sunday morning.

The crash happened along the Victoria Diversion just after 5 a.m. The driver, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

Commercial Drive was closed to traffic between Porter Street and East 18th Avenue. Vancouver Police said they expect the area to remain closed throughout Sunday morning.

Elsewhere in Vancouver, a bizarre rollover crash has officials reminding everyone to slow down on the roads.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, a black SUV flipped after its driver tried to turn left from Cambie onto West 8th Avenue and clipped a silver car going through the intersection. One person was trapped in the SUV, forcing firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free him.