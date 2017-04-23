Province announces Tufts Cove housing grants

Homeowners in the Tufts Cove area of Dartmouth north could soon be getting some cash from the provincial government to fix up their properties.

On Sunday, Joanne Bernard, Minister Responsible for Housing Nova Scotia, announced homeowners may be eligible to receive a non-repayable grant of up to $3,000 for exterior projects such as repairs, fencing and landscaping.

The Spruce Up Tufts Cove initiative includes the area bordered by Victoria Road, Albro Lake Road (south side only), below and above Windmill Road and Fernhill Drive.

“Healthy and vibrant communities are directly linked to people’s overall health and well-being,” Bernard said in a press release.

“This program aligns nicely with other community efforts to improve the lives of our residents.”

READ MORE: How skyrocketing Toronto house prices could impact Nova Scotia

Landlords may also be eligible to receive up a one-time grant of up to $2000 per unit, or up to $1,500 per bed-unit, for a maximum of $5,000. They are required to match the cost of the grant.

Spruce Up Tufts Cove is the latest in a serious of Neighbourhood Improvement Initiative projects with similar initiatives being rolled out in Amherst, Glace Bay, Truro and Yarmouth. It’s designed to help residents improve the appearance, condition and safety of their homes and property.

An information session will be held during the week of May 8. In order to apply for the grant, homeowners must have a total household income of $76,193 or less.

The deadline to apply is June 30.