Hundreds join international March for Science in Edmonton

Hundreds of Albertans concerned about the future of science joined an international march on Saturday.

Concerned citizens joined members of the local scientific community to raise awareness of what they describe as attacks on science, along with cuts in funding to scientific research.

“We’re here in Edmonton to say science matters, research matters — it’s important for supporting a well-functioning democracy,” explained Michelle Maroto, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Alberta. “It’s important for research and the community as a whole.”

The event at the Alberta Legislature coincided with marches around the world, including in 18 different Canadian cities. Many demonstrators raised concerns about recent cuts to scientific research south of the border.

“Funding for science is so important here and in the United States. We have a large community of scientists and cutbacks in any country anywhere are going to have limitations even for researchers here,” Maroto said.

Several local scientists spoke at the march, which coincided with annual Earth Day events.

The main march was organized by a group of scientists in Washington, D.C., protesting attacks on science, while satellite marches also took place in 500 cities around the world.