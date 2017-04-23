Canada
April 23, 2017 2:52 pm

Hundreds join international March for Science in Edmonton

By

Hundreds participate in the March for Science at the Alberta Legislature on April 22, 2017.

Global News
A A

Hundreds of Albertans concerned about the future of science joined an international march on Saturday.

Concerned citizens joined members of the local scientific community to raise awareness of what they describe as attacks on science, along with cuts in funding to scientific research.

Story continues below

“We’re here in Edmonton to say science matters, research matters — it’s important for supporting a well-functioning democracy,”  explained Michelle Maroto, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Alberta. “It’s important for research and the community as a whole.”

The event at the Alberta Legislature coincided with marches around the world, including in 18 different Canadian cities. Many demonstrators raised concerns about recent cuts to scientific research south of the border.

“Funding for science is so important here and in the United States. We have a large community of scientists and cutbacks in any country anywhere are going to have limitations even for researchers here,” Maroto said.

READ MORE: Canadian scientists take to the streets to march for science

Several local scientists spoke at the march, which coincided with annual Earth Day events.

The main march was organized by a group of scientists in Washington, D.C., protesting attacks on science, while satellite marches also took place in 500 cities around the world.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Legislature
March for Science
March for Science Canada
March for Science Edmonton
Science
Science Advocacy
Science March
Scientific research

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News