Police searching for missing 31-year-old Scarborough man

Toronto police are searching for a missing man in Scarborough.

Investigators indicate that they are seeking assistance from the public with locating 31-year-old Duane Monatque, who last seen Friday at 12 p.m. near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Officers say that he is described as 5’6″, 160 lbs., with short black hair (shaved head) and a medium build. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue and white baseball cap, brown track jacket and red sneakers. He was also carrying a dark-blue backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (416) 808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).