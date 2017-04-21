Party says Horwath to make ‘major announcement’ on health care at NDP convention

With a provincial election about a year away, New Democrats from across Ontario are gathering for a weekend convention in Toronto.

The party says it has issued 1,200 delegate credentials for the three-day event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Andrea Horwath, NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP, will be speaking on Saturday before noon.

According to a statement from the party released Friday, she is expected to make “a major announcement on her plan for health care.”

The convention will feature Toronto City Councillor Mike Layton, school board trustee Ausma Malik, physician Dr. Danielle Martin, as well guest speakers, social events and policy debate.

“I think the feeling in the room is one of being on the same page: The Wynne government has done enough damage to Ontario. Families need affordability,” Ontario NDP president Mary Rita Holland said in a press release.

“They need their hydro bills to come down, and stay down. People need the cuts to health care to stop. We’re all feeling like we’ve been pushed to the tipping point — and New Democrats are ready to do something.”