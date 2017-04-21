Halifax, Dartmouth hospitals to get new dialysis chairs

The Dartmouth General Hospital and the Halifax Infirmary will each be receiving six new dialysis chairs as part of the QEII redevelopment project.

Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard made the announcement on Friday.

A dialysis chair helps remove unwanted waste from the blood, similar to what a healthy kidney would do.

These new chairs will provide 60 more patients in the region with dialysis treatments, according to a news release.

“The prevalence of kidney disease in our community is increasing, and so is the need for hemodialysis,” said Dr. Todd Howlett, chief of medical staff at Dartmouth General Hospital, in the release. “The addition of these 12 units will greatly increase the capacity for dialysis in the Halifax and Dartmouth area, and give our patients the chance to receive their treatment closer to home.”

Currently, more than 300 patients receive treatment in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Retired nurse, Patricia Baker Mosher, is one Dartmouth resident who regularly needs dialysis.

“There are many, many people waiting. Not necessarily not getting their dialysis, they’re getting it in other places, but they’re having to travel for it,” Mosher said.

“With the patients we have Dartmouth who need dialysis it would be nicer to have it here. It was easier for me to have it here.”

Construction on the new chairs is expected to begin in the mid to late part of 2018.