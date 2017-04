Trump calls first 100 days of presidency benchmark a ‘ridiculous standard’

U.S. President Donald Trump says the 100-day benchmark often used to measure a new administration’s achievements is a “ridiculous standard.”

Trump tweeted Friday, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!”

Trump hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn’t come up for a vote in the House, and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Earlier this week, Trump declared that “no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days.”