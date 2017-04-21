World
April 21, 2017 11:54 am

Trump calls first 100 days of presidency benchmark a ‘ridiculous standard’

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump says the scrutiny of a president's first 100 days in office is a ridiculous standard.

REX/Shutterstock
A A

U.S. President Donald Trump says the 100-day benchmark often used to measure a new administration’s achievements is a “ridiculous standard.”

Trump tweeted Friday, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!”

Trump hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

READ MORE: Donald Trump again attacks Canada’s dairy industry, calls NAFTA a ‘trading disaster’

Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn’t come up for a vote in the House, and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

WATCH: PM Trudeau discusses what he has learned about Trump since his presidency began

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Earlier this week, Trump declared that “no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump 100 days
Donald Trump approval rating
Donald Trump first 100 days
trump news
Trump Twitter
What Donald Trump has done so far

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News